Volumes soar at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Computer Age Management Services Ltd recorded volume of 75.85 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 26.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 September 2026.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd recorded volume of 75.85 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 26.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.41% to Rs.718.70. Volumes stood at 84778 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 2.42 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19983 shares. The stock gained 3.99% to Rs.643.00. Volumes stood at 12661 shares in the last session. KPIT Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 7.34 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.00% to Rs.552.30. Volumes stood at 67778 shares in the last session. United Spirits Ltd saw volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22122 shares. The stock increased 0.67% to Rs.1,413.70. Volumes stood at 94317 shares in the last session.