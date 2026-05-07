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Craftsman Automation Ltd clocked volume of 12.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23195 shares

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 May 2026.

Craftsman Automation Ltd clocked volume of 12.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23195 shares. The stock gained 11.71% to Rs.8,685.00. Volumes stood at 13035 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd saw volume of 160.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.62% to Rs.116.87. Volumes stood at 10.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd saw volume of 24.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.1,226.85. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd saw volume of 193.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.07% to Rs.275.60. Volumes stood at 16.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Cartrade Tech Ltd witnessed volume of 50.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.38% to Rs.1,922.60. Volumes stood at 22.76 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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