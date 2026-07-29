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DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 45.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2689 shares

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 July 2026.

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 45.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2689 shares. The stock gained 3.58% to Rs.1,092.00. Volumes stood at 5316 shares in the last session.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd witnessed volume of 35.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.74% to Rs.154.20. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 59.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.27% to Rs.628.25. Volumes stood at 5.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 11.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85738 shares. The stock rose 11.57% to Rs.293.25. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62938 shares. The stock gained 7.04% to Rs.263.15. Volumes stood at 38644 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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