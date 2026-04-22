Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 8.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 104.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8262 shares

Torrent Power Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 April 2026.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 8.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 104.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8262 shares. The stock gained 0.59% to Rs.1,448.35. Volumes stood at 7214 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd recorded volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25898 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.1,652.35. Volumes stood at 12663 shares in the last session.