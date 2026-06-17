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Finolex Industries Ltd clocked volume of 40.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 81.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49992 shares

UPL Ltd, DOMS Industries Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 June 2026.

Finolex Industries Ltd clocked volume of 40.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 81.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49992 shares. The stock gained 1.55% to Rs.173.40. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd clocked volume of 10.16 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35052 shares. The stock lost 0.19% to Rs.614.35. Volumes stood at 26743 shares in the last session.

DOMS Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10708 shares. The stock rose 0.97% to Rs.2,337.25. Volumes stood at 10605 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 2.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29880 shares. The stock increased 5.57% to Rs.570.05. Volumes stood at 89480 shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India registered volume of 3.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77929 shares. The stock slipped 1.98% to Rs.351.55. Volumes stood at 5.32 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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