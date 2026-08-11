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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 76.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.52 lakh shares

CIE Automotive India Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 August 2026.

Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 76.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.01% to Rs.2,881.00. Volumes stood at 7.21 lakh shares in the last session.

CIE Automotive India Ltd registered volume of 30.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.409.60. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 57.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.59% to Rs.1,170.40. Volumes stood at 9.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 108.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.22% to Rs.1,416.50. Volumes stood at 7.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd witnessed volume of 70.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.98% to Rs.969.35. Volumes stood at 15.67 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:21 PM IST

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