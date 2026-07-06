Volumes soar at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10602 shares

Syngene International Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 July 2026.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10602 shares. The stock lost 0.79% to Rs.2,373.85. Volumes stood at 4148 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd clocked volume of 8.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62545 shares. The stock lost 1.76% to Rs.432.50. Volumes stood at 24122 shares in the last session.

Voltas Ltd saw volume of 5.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80170 shares. The stock increased 0.72% to Rs.1,291.30. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session. Cera Sanitaryware Ltd saw volume of 3713 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 714 shares. The stock increased 2.09% to Rs.6,568.50. Volumes stood at 811 shares in the last session. Sun TV Network Ltd notched up volume of 28289 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7066 shares. The stock slipped 0.89% to Rs.511.30. Volumes stood at 2606 shares in the last session.