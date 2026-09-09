Graphite India Ltd clocked volume of 304.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.66 lakh shares

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, DLF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 September 2026.

Graphite India Ltd clocked volume of 304.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.53% to Rs.862.95. Volumes stood at 12.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd notched up volume of 42.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.17% to Rs.551.90. Volumes stood at 7.58 lakh shares in the last session. OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd saw volume of 21.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.22% to Rs.1,544.40. Volumes stood at 7.07 lakh shares in the last session. Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 399.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.89% to Rs.184.88. Volumes stood at 51.81 lakh shares in the last session.