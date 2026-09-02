Havells India Ltd recorded volume of 7.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94952 shares

Bharat Forge Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, IFCI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 September 2026.

Havells India Ltd recorded volume of 7.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94952 shares. The stock lost 2.43% to Rs.1,203.00. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 4.73 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77435 shares. The stock slipped 1.79% to Rs.2,018.20. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd recorded volume of 13.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.08 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.21% to Rs.1,140.00. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session. Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 2.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59815 shares. The stock slipped 2.56% to Rs.4,926.30. Volumes stood at 19076 shares in the last session. IFCI Ltd clocked volume of 108.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.98% to Rs.94.27. Volumes stood at 24.26 lakh shares in the last session.