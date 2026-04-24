Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd recorded volume of 682.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39.35 lakh shares

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Atul Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 April 2026.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd recorded volume of 682.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.49% to Rs.571.00. Volumes stood at 39.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd registered volume of 36.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.48% to Rs.1,442.20. Volumes stood at 97521 shares in the last session.