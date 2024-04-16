Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Happy Forgings Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 April 2024.

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 13.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.18% to Rs.386.55. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Happy Forgings Ltd clocked volume of 5.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94093 shares. The stock gained 4.79% to Rs.948.75. Volumes stood at 79686 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd notched up volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22347 shares. The stock slipped 1.95% to Rs.5,389.15. Volumes stood at 71674 shares in the last session.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd registered volume of 20.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.02% to Rs.978.40. Volumes stood at 6.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd witnessed volume of 67.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.91% to Rs.941.80. Volumes stood at 11.58 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

