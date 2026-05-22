Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 591.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 83.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.10 lakh shares

Central Bank of India, JSW Cement Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 May 2026.

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 591.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 83.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.29% to Rs.394.00. Volumes stood at 9.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India witnessed volume of 789.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40.98 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.19% to Rs.31.48. Volumes stood at 25.36 lakh shares in the last session. JSW Cement Ltd registered volume of 932.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.16% to Rs.136.59. Volumes stood at 411.17 lakh shares in the last session. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 262.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.71% to Rs.276.45. Volumes stood at 58.38 lakh shares in the last session.