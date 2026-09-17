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India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 12.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47358 shares

PB Fintech Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd, Tega Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 September 2026.

India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 12.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47358 shares. The stock gained 4.78% to Rs.350.65. Volumes stood at 62151 shares in the last session.

PB Fintech Ltd clocked volume of 52.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.68 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.85% to Rs.1,775.00. Volumes stood at 20.54 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 36.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.55 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.43% to Rs.1,106.40. Volumes stood at 9.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Prime Focus Ltd notched up volume of 61.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.48% to Rs.334.80. Volumes stood at 23.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Tega Industries Ltd registered volume of 19.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.06% to Rs.1,872.60. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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