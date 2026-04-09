ITI Ltd recorded volume of 666.85 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 92.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.23 lakh shares

KEC International Ltd, Meesho Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Rites Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 April 2026.

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 666.85 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 92.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.64% to Rs.297.81. Volumes stood at 9.82 lakh shares in the last session.

KEC International Ltd clocked volume of 95.79 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 13.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.02% to Rs.584.75. Volumes stood at 14.68 lakh shares in the last session.