Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 3532.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 687.37 lakh shares

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 March 2026.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 3532.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 687.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.20% to Rs.16.38. Volumes stood at 2601.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 3.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68802 shares. The stock gained 2.47% to Rs.3,220.30. Volumes stood at 89948 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd clocked volume of 6.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.28% to Rs.600.00. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Ather Energy Ltd notched up volume of 58.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.72% to Rs.755.60. Volumes stood at 49.77 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd registered volume of 1416.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 408.32 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.19% to Rs.807.70. Volumes stood at 235.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Welspun Living approves change in senior management

Welspun Living board approves increase in capex for transmission of RE power to Anjar facility

Board of Welspun Living approves acquisition of stake in Welspun Corporate Services

Patel Engineering receives LoA for Renuka Ji Dam Project (Package-1)

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures work order of Rs 51.45 cr from North Eastern Railway

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story