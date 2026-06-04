MMTC Ltd recorded volume of 415.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.92 lakh shares

JBM Auto Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Physicswallah Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 June 2026.

MMTC Ltd recorded volume of 415.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.40% to Rs.68.70. Volumes stood at 22.58 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 146.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.62% to Rs.700.20. Volumes stood at 13.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 23.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.01% to Rs.1,111.00. Volumes stood at 52580 shares in the last session. Zen Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 53.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.62% to Rs.1,816.70. Volumes stood at 6.13 lakh shares in the last session. Physicswallah Ltd saw volume of 636.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 83.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.95% to Rs.105.80. Volumes stood at 77.59 lakh shares in the last session.