Navin Fluorine International Ltd clocked volume of 29.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 August 2026.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd clocked volume of 29.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.73% to Rs.8,578.00. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 8.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38596 shares. The stock increased 7.83% to Rs.21,518.00. Volumes stood at 60067 shares in the last session. Cohance Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 49.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.65% to Rs.440.85. Volumes stood at 3.66 lakh shares in the last session. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 21.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.53% to Rs.596.35. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.