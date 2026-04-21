PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 8.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37697 shares

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 April 2026.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 8.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37697 shares. The stock gained 8.19% to Rs.979.95. Volumes stood at 58720 shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 7.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49890 shares. The stock gained 0.06% to Rs.1,188.40. Volumes stood at 8738 shares in the last session.