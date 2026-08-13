Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd recorded volume of 198.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares

Astral Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Lenskart Solutions Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 August 2026.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd recorded volume of 198.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.32% to Rs.530.15. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd clocked volume of 108.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.82% to Rs.1,593.10. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session. Sun TV Network Ltd registered volume of 33.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.73% to Rs.486.45. Volumes stood at 2.42 lakh shares in the last session. Lenskart Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 274.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.28% to Rs.599.85. Volumes stood at 50.28 lakh shares in the last session.