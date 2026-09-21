Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 16.53 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 134.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12277 shares

Coromandel International Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 September 2026.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 16.53 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 134.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12277 shares. The stock lost 1.66% to Rs.1,084.40. Volumes stood at 26663 shares in the last session.

Coromandel International Ltd recorded volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 34.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5794 shares. The stock lost 2.38% to Rs.1,950.50. Volumes stood at 15494 shares in the last session.