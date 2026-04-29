Volumes soar at Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd counter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 3.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17632 shares

CEAT Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 April 2026.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 3.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17632 shares. The stock gained 6.37% to Rs.550.00. Volumes stood at 14192 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd registered volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7737 shares. The stock rose 6.69% to Rs.3,752.70. Volumes stood at 5219 shares in the last session. Welspun Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 15.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.48% to Rs.1,269.55. Volumes stood at 31116 shares in the last session. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd registered volume of 8.23 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.54% to Rs.3,178.35. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.