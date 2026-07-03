Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 3.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19599 shares

PB Fintech Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 July 2026.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 3.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19599 shares. The stock gained 9.41% to Rs.482.40. Volumes stood at 10504 shares in the last session.

PB Fintech Ltd witnessed volume of 17.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.86% to Rs.1,581.15. Volumes stood at 32872 shares in the last session.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd saw volume of 2.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47436 shares. The stock increased 9.99% to Rs.258.75. Volumes stood at 29627 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd recorded volume of 70808 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12042 shares. The stock lost 0.07% to Rs.1,736.60. Volumes stood at 17342 shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 13.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.59% to Rs.905.35. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paytm Europe receives payment institution license from CSSF, Luxembourg

HCL Technologies wins USD 1.4 million contact

IEX achieves 15.9% growth in electricity traded volumes in Q1 FY27

Marathon Nextgen Realty announces redevelopment project in Versova, Mumbai

BSE SME Crazy Snacks delivers a tasty market debut

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story