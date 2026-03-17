TBO Tek Ltd recorded volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 51.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5869 shares

AIA Engineering Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 March 2026.

TBO Tek Ltd recorded volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 51.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5869 shares. The stock gained 0.28% to Rs.1,183.75. Volumes stood at 4849 shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 13570 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1378 shares. The stock increased 5.39% to Rs.3,864.65. Volumes stood at 879 shares in the last session.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd clocked volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39899 shares. The stock gained 6.10% to Rs.749.40. Volumes stood at 23614 shares in the last session. Finolex Industries Ltd registered volume of 3.91 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43840 shares. The stock rose 0.72% to Rs.181.50. Volumes stood at 25922 shares in the last session. Ipca Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 3.24 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96150 shares. The stock increased 2.31% to Rs.1,591.15. Volumes stood at 8218 shares in the last session.