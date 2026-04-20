Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 409.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.57 lakh shares

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Granules India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 April 2026.

Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 409.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.22% to Rs.593.90. Volumes stood at 62.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd recorded volume of 30.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.96 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.29% to Rs.550.40. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.