UltraTech Cement Ltd recorded volume of 25.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 181.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13845 shares

Astral Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 August 2026.

UltraTech Cement Ltd recorded volume of 25.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 181.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13845 shares. The stock lost 1.84% to Rs.11,617.95. Volumes stood at 15399 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd registered volume of 4.4 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17104 shares. The stock rose 7.27% to Rs.1,565.00. Volumes stood at 10685 shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd notched up volume of 4.16 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 22.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18896 shares. The stock rose 2.91% to Rs.864.55. Volumes stood at 12927 shares in the last session. Sun TV Network Ltd clocked volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12007 shares. The stock gained 3.91% to Rs.497.10. Volumes stood at 17321 shares in the last session. Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd registered volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38501 shares. The stock rose 10.27% to Rs.539.75. Volumes stood at 15015 shares in the last session.