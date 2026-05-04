Volumes spurt at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd notched up volume of 460.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 248.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares

Carborundum Universal Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 May 2026.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd notched up volume of 460.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 248.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.14% to Rs.1,707.20. Volumes stood at 3.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22186 shares. The stock rose 2.98% to Rs.979.85. Volumes stood at 9864 shares in the last session. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38192 shares. The stock dropped 0.12% to Rs.1,759.40. Volumes stood at 8747 shares in the last session. Global Health Ltd notched up volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48700 shares. The stock rose 4.50% to Rs.1,168.00. Volumes stood at 15551 shares in the last session.