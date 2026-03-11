Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 184.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 39.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares

Jindal Saw Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 March 2026.

Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 184.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 39.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.99% to Rs.566.90. Volumes stood at 7.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd witnessed volume of 645.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.73% to Rs.190.28. Volumes stood at 13.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd registered volume of 563.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.76% to Rs.423.50. Volumes stood at 208.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 28.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.84% to Rs.306.30. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd registered volume of 155.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.42% to Rs.917.00. Volumes stood at 81.72 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

