Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd registered volume of 24.07 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 9.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares

TBO Tek Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Pine Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 April 2026.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd registered volume of 24.07 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 9.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.80% to Rs.1,263.70. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

TBO Tek Ltd registered volume of 10.56 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 8.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.48% to Rs.1,174.50. Volumes stood at 45999 shares in the last session. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd saw volume of 18.58 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.51% to Rs.1,599.30. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd clocked volume of 7.54 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 6.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.42% to Rs.963.60. Volumes stood at 82754 shares in the last session.