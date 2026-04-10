Afcons Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 22.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24324 shares

Chalet Hotels Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 April 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 22.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24324 shares. The stock rose 3.57% to Rs.322.25. Volumes stood at 20343 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 21.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5565 shares. The stock gained 3.20% to Rs.778.45. Volumes stood at 2306 shares in the last session.