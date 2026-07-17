Afcons Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 217.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 62.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 July 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 217.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 62.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.62% to Rs.301.45. Volumes stood at 4.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 34.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.48 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.35% to Rs.440.20. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 11.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.29% to Rs.3,550.40. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session. Federal Bank Ltd recorded volume of 244.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.17% to Rs.343.50. Volumes stood at 99.17 lakh shares in the last session. Jio Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 841 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 169.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.96% to Rs.242.63. Volumes stood at 96.49 lakh shares in the last session.