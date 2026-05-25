Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd registered volume of 57.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 May 2026.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd registered volume of 57.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.59% to Rs.874.70. Volumes stood at 2.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 130.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.01% to Rs.293.60. Volumes stood at 5.8 lakh shares in the last session. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 35.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.69% to Rs.474.95. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session. Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd registered volume of 55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.66% to Rs.822.90. Volumes stood at 3.63 lakh shares in the last session.