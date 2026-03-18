Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 89.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 122.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72663 shares

JBM Auto Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Trident Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 March 2026.

Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 89.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 122.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72663 shares. The stock rose 6.23% to Rs.892.20. Volumes stood at 64823 shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 351.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 120.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.04% to Rs.571.15. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd witnessed volume of 1042.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 82.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.78% to Rs.62.61. Volumes stood at 11.54 lakh shares in the last session. Trident Ltd recorded volume of 799.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.47% to Rs.24.81. Volumes stood at 73.98 lakh shares in the last session. Olectra Greentech Ltd notched up volume of 49.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.77% to Rs.1,037.00. Volumes stood at 2.33 lakh shares in the last session.