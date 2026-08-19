Aster DM Quality Care Ltd registered volume of 718.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 71.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.01 lakh shares

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 August 2026.

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd registered volume of 718.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 71.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.01 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.59% to Rs.805.00. Volumes stood at 6.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd clocked volume of 102.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.04% to Rs.288.35. Volumes stood at 3.25 lakh shares in the last session. Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 73.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.10% to Rs.667.35. Volumes stood at 3.43 lakh shares in the last session. Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 10.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.39% to Rs.3,003.70. Volumes stood at 4.78 lakh shares in the last session.