Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8792 shares

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 May 2026.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8792 shares. The stock rose 0.23% to Rs.642.05. Volumes stood at 18622 shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 4.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19533 shares. The stock gained 0.94% to Rs.1,080.20. Volumes stood at 11181 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8347 shares. The stock slipped 1.23% to Rs.896.20. Volumes stood at 20172 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd saw volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8642 shares. The stock dropped 0.60% to Rs.789.90. Volumes stood at 2339 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd recorded volume of 20.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.75% to Rs.351.95. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets Rally on Iran Deal Hopes as Oil Slides and Kevin Warsh Takes the Fed Helm

Yatharth Hospitals gains after Q4 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Campus Activewear rises after Q4 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Pace Digitek surges after Q4 PAT jumps 88% YoY to Rs 106 crore

SEBI proposes framework for management of option strike prices during market volatility

First Published: May 26 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story