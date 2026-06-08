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Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 130.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 848 shares

Sai Life Sciences Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, ACC Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 June 2026.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 130.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock slipped 1.24% to Rs.4,643.05. Volumes stood at 741 shares in the last session.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd saw volume of 6.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23163 shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.1,191.50. Volumes stood at 40628 shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 2.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15818 shares. The stock lost 0.99% to Rs.1,742.20. Volumes stood at 13258 shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd saw volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11371 shares. The stock dropped 0.75% to Rs.1,320.50. Volumes stood at 20297 shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd registered volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33697 shares. The stock slipped 0.65% to Rs.1,080.95. Volumes stood at 16102 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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