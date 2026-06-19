Blue Star Ltd notched up volume of 5.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41527 shares

Piramal Pharma Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 June 2026.

Blue Star Ltd notched up volume of 5.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41527 shares. The stock slipped 1.44% to Rs.1,681.10. Volumes stood at 12724 shares in the last session.

Piramal Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 21.44 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.72% to Rs.161.35. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85327 shares. The stock slipped 1.19% to Rs.515.70. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session. New India Assurance Company Ltd saw volume of 15.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.53% to Rs.188.80. Volumes stood at 26.36 lakh shares in the last session.