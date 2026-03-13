Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

CCL Products (India) Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9525 shares

Syngene International Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 March 2026.

CCL Products (India) Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9525 shares. The stock slipped 1.77% to Rs.1,040.00. Volumes stood at 17115 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 2.93 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28400 shares. The stock rose 4.59% to Rs.422.65. Volumes stood at 9639 shares in the last session.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44895 shares. The stock gained 6.79% to Rs.256.45. Volumes stood at 71812 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd notched up volume of 52853 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7564 shares. The stock slipped 1.57% to Rs.2,249.40. Volumes stood at 10783 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd registered volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27510 shares. The stock slipped 1.95% to Rs.1,167.10. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

