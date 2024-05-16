CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd registered volume of 67.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.98 lakh shares

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Canara Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 May 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd registered volume of 67.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.98 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.69% to Rs.630.50. Volumes stood at 2.47 lakh shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 20415 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2460 shares. The stock lost 0.46% to Rs.1,805.35. Volumes stood at 2342 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37192 shares. The stock gained 8.02% to Rs.1,701.50. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Mankind Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 45576 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10705 shares. The stock lost 0.30% to Rs.2,184.00. Volumes stood at 11754 shares in the last session.

Canara Bank saw volume of 28.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.91 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.74% to Rs.114.55. Volumes stood at 25.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News