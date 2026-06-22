Clean Science & Technology Ltd registered volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12966 shares

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Piramal Finance Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 June 2026.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd registered volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12966 shares. The stock rose 6.90% to Rs.837.00. Volumes stood at 8082 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd notched up volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14693 shares. The stock rose 7.92% to Rs.2,092.00. Volumes stood at 11035 shares in the last session.

Piramal Finance Ltd clocked volume of 2.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53629 shares. The stock lost 1.83% to Rs.2,113.95. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd saw volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62638 shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.2,390.80. Volumes stood at 14351 shares in the last session. Godrej Properties Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36975 shares. The stock rose 0.78% to Rs.1,808.40. Volumes stood at 18364 shares in the last session.