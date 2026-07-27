CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares

IDFC First Bank Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 July 2026.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.66% to Rs.1,603.50. Volumes stood at 3.35 lakh shares in the last session.

IDFC First Bank Ltd saw volume of 1603.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 145.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.21% to Rs.85.00. Volumes stood at 162.6 lakh shares in the last session. KFin Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 63.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.20% to Rs.936.65. Volumes stood at 7.49 lakh shares in the last session. Latent View Analytics Ltd saw volume of 45.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.45% to Rs.318.10. Volumes stood at 2.27 lakh shares in the last session.