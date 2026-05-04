Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd notched up volume of 74.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 May 2026.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd notched up volume of 74.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.94% to Rs.1,571.50. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 101.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.45% to Rs.746.30. Volumes stood at 5.2 lakh shares in the last session. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 24.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.08% to Rs.1,666.30. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session. Neuland Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 1.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25458 shares. The stock rose 7.11% to Rs.16,070.00. Volumes stood at 26786 shares in the last session.