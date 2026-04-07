Gallantt Ispat Ltd. notched up volume of 206.76 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 132.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 April 2026.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. notched up volume of 206.76 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 132.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.80% to Rs.636.85. Volumes stood at 76182 shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 738.42 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 20.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.87% to Rs.246.81. Volumes stood at 18.71 lakh shares in the last session.