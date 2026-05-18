Gland Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 52.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 May 2026.

Gland Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 52.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.05% to Rs.2,130.80. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 152.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.07% to Rs.1,688.30. Volumes stood at 97.54 lakh shares in the last session. Premier Energies Ltd registered volume of 48.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.56% to Rs.996.90. Volumes stood at 7.51 lakh shares in the last session. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 56.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.75 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.02% to Rs.519.45. Volumes stood at 4.82 lakh shares in the last session.