Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd counter

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd notched up volume of 507.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.35 lakh shares

BLS International Services Ltd, PCBL Chemical Ltd, Timken India Ltd, P I Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 May 2026.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd notched up volume of 507.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.64% to Rs.306.95. Volumes stood at 23.58 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd saw volume of 264.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.67% to Rs.269.00. Volumes stood at 25.29 lakh shares in the last session.

PCBL Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 183.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.96% to Rs.289.85. Volumes stood at 7.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd recorded volume of 5.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73683 shares. The stock gained 3.73% to Rs.3,669.80. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd saw volume of 18.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.96% to Rs.2,907.10. Volumes stood at 3.59 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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