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Volumes spurt at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 11:18 AM IST
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Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22398 shares

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Piramal Finance Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 August 2026.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22398 shares. The stock rose 3.07% to Rs.1,439.10. Volumes stood at 30978 shares in the last session.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8318 shares. The stock rose 1.23% to Rs.1,868.40. Volumes stood at 4465 shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29094 shares. The stock increased 1.51% to Rs.1,737.00. Volumes stood at 47541 shares in the last session.

Piramal Finance Ltd registered volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13054 shares. The stock rose 1.57% to Rs.2,075.00. Volumes stood at 15963 shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 7.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.33% to Rs.397.50. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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