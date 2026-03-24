Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd registered volume of 82765 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 18.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4479 shares

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 March 2026.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd registered volume of 82765 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 18.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4479 shares. The stock slipped 1.81% to Rs.3,186.45. Volumes stood at 4933 shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd saw volume of 9.14 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.37% to Rs.483.30. Volumes stood at 79646 shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 9.27 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.86% to Rs.238.70. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session. Jyothy Labs Ltd registered volume of 4.44 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.15% to Rs.203.85. Volumes stood at 84291 shares in the last session. Adani Green Energy Ltd clocked volume of 7.91 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.34% to Rs.805.80. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session.