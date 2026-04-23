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Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 3.43 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 139.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2454 shares

Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 April 2026.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 3.43 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 139.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2454 shares. The stock rose 0.70% to Rs.3,289.00. Volumes stood at 5501 shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd saw volume of 3.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 22.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13406 shares. The stock increased 5.97% to Rs.811.85. Volumes stood at 15641 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd recorded volume of 7.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41535 shares. The stock lost 0.37% to Rs.175.90. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9800 shares. The stock lost 0.35% to Rs.1,291.25. Volumes stood at 20907 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 3.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27264 shares. The stock lost 5.15% to Rs.646.70. Volumes stood at 65484 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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