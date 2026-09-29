Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 8.18 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45447 shares

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Delhivery Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 September 2026.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 8.18 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45447 shares. The stock slipped 3.23% to Rs.451.45. Volumes stood at 75773 shares in the last session.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.09 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27375 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.4,172.00. Volumes stood at 15376 shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd notched up volume of 62123 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6254 shares. The stock slipped 2.42% to Rs.1,188.15. Volumes stood at 4155 shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd recorded volume of 7.71 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86168 shares. The stock lost 0.10% to Rs.710.80. Volumes stood at 40604 shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd saw volume of 6.38 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84288 shares. The stock increased 1.92% to Rs.415.85. Volumes stood at 92402 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Himalaya Nutravedics India starts on a healthy note

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹33,000 crore

Ola Electric board to mulls Rs 1,000 crore rights issue next week

INR extends decline below the psychologically important 96 per dollar level

US stocks start week on negative note

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEVarmora Granito sharesNifty Midcap 150 indexStock Market CrashTATA Group StockWorld Heart Day 2026IMD Weather Forecast

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Next Story