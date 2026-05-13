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IIFL Finance Ltd registered volume of 35.85 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares

Berger Paints India Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 May 2026.

IIFL Finance Ltd registered volume of 35.85 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.20% to Rs.486.00. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Berger Paints India Ltd clocked volume of 3.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41195 shares. The stock gained 5.87% to Rs.516.45. Volumes stood at 46628 shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd recorded volume of 10.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.46% to Rs.449.00. Volumes stood at 7.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd notched up volume of 14002 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3030 shares. The stock rose 0.11% to Rs.10,120.00. Volumes stood at 1981 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50037 shares. The stock gained 0.80% to Rs.618.20. Volumes stood at 28557 shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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