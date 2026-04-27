India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 3.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 35.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10006 shares

Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 April 2026.

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 3.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 35.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10006 shares. The stock rose 14.77% to Rs.467.90. Volumes stood at 11417 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd saw volume of 20.98 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77539 shares. The stock increased 0.20% to Rs.1,773.90. Volumes stood at 9470 shares in the last session. Tanla Platforms Ltd saw volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29828 shares. The stock increased 10.87% to Rs.539.25. Volumes stood at 44697 shares in the last session. One 97 Communications Ltd recorded volume of 8.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73202 shares. The stock lost 3.84% to Rs.1,103.00. Volumes stood at 73001 shares in the last session.